IPS officer Basant Rath resigns, set to join politics
Published on: 22 minutes ago
Srinagar: IPS officer Basant Rath resigned from service on Sunday. He will be joining electoral politics soon, he said. Earlier, he was suspended for repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehavior by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was reportedly involved in a tussle with Kashmir's police chief Dilbagh Singh. (With Agency inputs)
