Lucknow: After an IIT graduate attacked two policemen with a sharp weapon outside the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur in which a "terror attack" cannot be ruled out. The Uttar Pradesh government came up with a major reshuffle in police machinery and handed over the command of the UP-Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP-ATS) to IPS Naveen Arora, who will be the new Additional Director General (ADG) of the ATS.

For now, ADG STF, Amitabh Yash is burdened with the additional responsibility of UP-ATS but from now onwards he will be taking over the responsibility of STF only.

A 1997 batch IPS officer, Naveen Arora, is serving as ADG Provisioning and Budget before getting appointed as ADG of ATS. Arora who hails from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh had earlier served as joint commissioner when the commissionerate system was introduced in Lucknow. He also holds a great track record in putting a curb on crime and kidnapping incidents while serving as the SSP of Agra and later as IG Range, Agra

Earlier, the UP government has decided to set up new training and operational centers for Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos in Saharanpur’s Deoband – known for its Islamic seminary Darul Uloom, and four other places in UP. The government has allotted 2,000 sqm of land for the purpose.

The newly appointed ATS head will have the challenge of working out the Gorakhnath temple attack incident.

