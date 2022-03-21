Lucknow: The Lucknow Police Commissionerate has taken action against the 20 accused including retired IPS officer Arvind Sen under the Gangster Act in the animal husbandry scam case. The police will investigate the properties of all these accused while a case was registered against Arvind Sen for tender forgery, informed ACP Raghavendra Singh.

Earlier in 2018, Indore businessman Manjit Bhatia was cheated of more than Rs. 9 crores for getting a tender of Rs. 214 crores in the Animal Husbandry Department. Consequently, the victim had lodged an FIR at Hazratganj police station. The names of the 20 accused include Ashish Rai, Anil Rai, Rupak Rai, Arun Rai and the then IPS Arvind Sen, constable Dilbahar Yadav, Assistant Review Officer Umesh Mishra, Home Guard Raghuveer Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Monty Gurjar, and Santosh Singh.

The investigation of the fraud was handed over to ACP Gomtinagar Shweta Srivastava who had investigated the matter and filed the charge sheet in the court. Meanwhile, Arvind Sen and Dinesh Chandra Dubey were suspended on the basis of the STF report.

During the investigation of the fraud, it was found that the trader was cheated in the office of the Minister of State for Livestock, Fisheries and Milk Development Jaiprakash Nishad where Rajnish Rastogi, Principal Secretary to the Minister, met the victim businessman Manjeet as the Director of Animal Husbandry Department, SK Mittal.

Rajnish had given a fake work order for the supply of flour to the livestock department. When Manjeet came to know about the fake work order, he asked Rajnish for his money back but constable Dilbahar threatened the businessman by taking him to Naka Police station and to the crime branch of the Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) office where the then SP CBCID Arvind Sen threatened the victim.