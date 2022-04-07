Hyderabad: A racket involving online betting on IPL cricket matches, currently being played, was busted and seven people were arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police said they raided the premises of the punters here and seized property worth Rs 56 lakh from the accused. The kingpin of the racket is reportedly absconding, the police added. It can be recalled that last year also, Police had busted three rackets betting on IPL matches in Odisha's Malkangiri.

Four persons were arrested by the police in this connection.

