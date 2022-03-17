Mumbai: The Mumbai Esplanade Court Thursday granted bail to five members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s transport wing who were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly vandalising a bus used for transporting members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams near a five-star hotel in south Mumbai.

They MNS workers had claimed that the bus contract was given to a Delhi-based company instead of local businessmen. The incident took place late Tuesday night when the MNS workers allegedly pelted the bus with stones and broke it window panes with sticks. They carried banners and shouted slogans opposing the transportation contract given to a Delhi-based company, the official said.

Later, police reached the spot and took five MNS workers into custody. A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, the official said. The IPL teams are staying in some of the plush hotels here, ahead of the beginning of the matches on March 26. The first match of the tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Also read: MNS workers vandalise Amazon warehouse in Mumbai, Pune