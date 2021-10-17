Malkangiri (Odisha): Police busted the third betting racket on IPL matches in the state. Four persons have been and arrested in this connection in the town on Saturday. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Malkangiri SDPO Abhilash said that they received information stating that four bookies were running the betting racket. Immediately, they conducted raids on their houses and recovered Rs 9 lakh cash and has frozen Rs 18 lakh in the bank account allegedly being used for online transactions during the betting. Apart from that, the police also seized seven mobiles, ATM cards, bank passbooks and other documents from their possession, he said. The online betting was being operated by a mastermind from Chhattisgarh, he said, adding that a man-hunt has been launched to arrest the fifth accused.

