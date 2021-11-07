Agartala: The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) who is an alliance partner of Tripura’s ruling BJP is going to resume their mass demonstration in Delhi jointly with The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) demanding a ‘Separate State’ for the indigenous people of the state.

The mass demonstration will be held on November 17 and 18 in front of Jantar Mantar. TIPRA, a newly floated regional political party, led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma won the recently held Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council poll.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, IPFT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma said that IPFT will continue their movement and will submit their representation demanding ‘Tipraland’ at Delhi. “Last two years we could not hold the demonstration because of Covid, but this year the situation has improved so we will move to Delhi with around 200 supporters, workers and leaders. This year our protest will be held jointly for separate states," Mangal Debbarma said.

"The leaders, workers and supporters of TIPRA will also join us. The mass demonstration will be held for two days which is 48-hours in Jantar Mantar. The IPFT and TIPRA leader will jointly raise our voice in Delhi for a separate state,” Mangal stated adding that they will place their demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We will fight till our demands are met,” Debbarma added.

On TIPRA’s demand which is ‘Greater Tipraland’, Debbarma has said that both the demands are almost the same which is the creation of a separate state and both the demands are adhering to Article 3 of the Indian Constitution. He also claimed that other regional political parties, NGOs will also join their movement. On alliance for the upcoming Tripura Assembly election, Mangal said the party has not taken any decision as the elections will be held only in 2023.