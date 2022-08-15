New Delhi: Top BJP leaders and Union Ministers on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence day speech as "invigorating" and said he raised important points such as respecting women and campaigning against corruption.

Modi on Monday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day. In his speech, Modi emphasised the fight against nepotism and corruption. Union Minister Rajanth Singh, in a series of tweets, said the prime minister has put forth the resolve to build a developed India.

"A self-reliant India that can lead the world with full potential," Modi said adding that to fulfil this resolve, all need to be united with their full energy. "The biggest things that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from the Red Fort are respect for women and people's campaign against corruption in the country. "Every Indian has to come forward for an effective fight against corruption," Singh said and Modi for the speech.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Piyush Goyal described Modi's speech as "invigorating". It will galvanise us for the 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'. "As we mark Independence Day, an aspirational India dreams big. It is at the cusp of a renaissance helping us realise our glorious destiny and role as a fountainhead of hope for the world," Goyal added. (PTI)