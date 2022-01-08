Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the high alert imposed in Nagpur on Friday after a youth belonging to the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed conducted a recce in the city.

He said that the matter should be taken seriously by the investigating agencies since it is very 'serious and shocking' in nature.

The information about the recce was received by the police and the Central Agency, after which the entire city was put on high alert by the authorities. Fadanvis, while speaking at Nagpur Airport, expressed confidence that the Maharashtra Police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would take appropriate precautions in this regard. He greatly emphasised the seriousness of the situation.

Speaking on the issue of BJP leader Ashish Shelar receiving threats, he said that Ashish constantly criticises the corruption and anarchy in the state government, and therefore it is quite likely that the Shiv Sena run state government might have threatened him. He further said that the police should take this threat seriously too and investigate the matter.

Responding to a controversial statement made by a woman NCP leader on his wife Amrita Fadnavis, he said that not only political parties but everyone else needs to maintain decency while talking about women.

