Kolkata: COVID-19 has affected several top cops of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police as many of them have positive.

Those affected include IPS officers associated with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of state police, the detective department of Kolkata Police, officers in charge of different police stations and investigation departments. All of them are currently in home isolation.

This phenomenon has impacted the progress of several high-profile investigation cases. The CID of state police and the DIG of CID (operations), Miraz Khalid, and other investigation officials are currently under home isolation.

A lot of high-profile cases are currently pending with CID like the alleged attack on the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee during the pre-election campaign at Nandigram this year, the tragic event of firing by central police personnel at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district during the assembly elections, and the mysterious death of the bodyguard of the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, among others.

Also Read: Fake vaccination racket busted in Kolkata after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty duped

CID sources said that "their officials are yet to secure any breaking clue regarding the alleged attack on the chief minister. The progress for the investigation of Sitalkuchi firing has also made very little progress. Similar is the case for the suicide of Adhikari’s bodyguard. Given to the present covid situation, with so many important officials becoming COVID- 19 positive, the investigation process might slow down further," CID sources added.

The completion of important cases registered under the Kolkata Police has become uncertain after several top officials of the city police have been tested COVID-19 positive.

The city police are on the verge of the competition for the investigation for important cases like two- murder in Kankulia, drug haul in New Alipore, seizure of illegal arms by fake IAS officer running fake vaccination racket.

However, as many as nine top cops of city police are currently under home isolation after they were tested COVID-19 positive. Those affected include additional commissioner Debasish Baral, joint commissioner (crime), Murlidhar Sharma, joint commissioner (traffic), Santosh Pande, deputy commissioner (south), Akash Magharia, deputy commissioner (detective department special), Debasmita Das, deputy commissioner (traffic), Atul Vishwanathan, deputy commissioner (fourth battalion), Saikat Ghosh and joint commission (special task force), V Solomon Nesarkumar.

Out of them, Sharma has become positive for the third time even after getting two doses of vaccines.