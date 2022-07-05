Hyderabad (Telangana): A constable from Andhra Pradesh was caught and detained by police in Hyderabad for allegedly roaming suspiciously around Narasapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju's house in Gachibowli here.

As per the inputs received, the man was identified as AP Intelligence Constable Subhani Farooq who was caught by the security personnel while he was allegedly trying to break into the house. Officials said that the constable along with six other policemen visited Hyderabad in an Innova cab on Saturday (July 2) morning. They claimed that the six of them drove around MP Raju's house and followed him when he left for Bhimavaram to be a part of an event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to unveil a bronze statue.

Sensing that he was being tailed, the MP got down in Begumpet and did not proceed further. Following this incident, the security personnel of the MP caught Subhani, the AP constable, trying to film the residence after breaking into the house. He was later handed over to police in Gachibowli where he identified himself as a constable in Andhra Pradesh Intelligence.

MP Raju's Personal Assistant lodged a complaint to the police that he noticed the suspicious person and immediately informed the police. On the other hand, the AP Intelligence Constable complained to the police that while he was at Boulderhills as part of his duty, four men came and picked him up in a car and took him inside the house where he was subjected to torture. He stated that his wallet and ID card were taken from him. Gachibowli Inspector Suresh revealed that they have registered the complaints received from both sides and are conducting an investigation.