Intruder shot dead near international border in Jammu: BSF
Published on: 2 hours ago
Intruder shot dead near international border in Jammu: BSF
Published on: 2 hours ago
Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday informed that they have shot down an intruder near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.
A similar infiltration bid was foiled by neutralising a terrorist in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.
Further details are awaited.
Also read: Pak intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu
ANI
Loading...