Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): On International Women's Day, the success story of women dairy farmers of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh is worth celebrating. An attempt that began as a means to end their misery has now evolved into a profitable venture. By setting up a dairy farm, these women became self-reliant while setting an example of female empowerment.

Thousands of families in Chittoor district make their living from milk and milk products. In spite of sufficient milk produce, middlemen would divert the profits earlier. So, the women decided to establish a society that would enable them to sell and share profits among themselves. Eight years ago, they established 'Shreeja Mahila Milk Producer Company' with 27 members in Gudimallam village, Vadamalapeta Mandal. Today, it is 12,500-strong women cooperative society.

At Shreeja, women dairy farmers don every role from raising cattle to shed management, milk collection and processing to marketing the produce. The company works in accordance with the laws of cooperative societies. Shreeja is the only dairy in the country that is fully operated by women. The women said that the profits from the dairy are in turn invested in DWCRA savings scheme.

Given the success of the business venture, the National Dairy Development Board has promoted Shreeja’s initiatives towards women’s self-reliance and rural employment. The company members added that they were unaware of distribution and marketing in the beginning but quickly learnt the tricks of the trade by participating in various programs.

Chairperson Vijaya said that they have opened bank account for every member, and that the collected amount is deposited to the members’ accounts twice a month. Milk collection officer Thimmappa added the women’s collective has worked hard over the years and proved its mettle. Shreeja has spread its reach to the neighbouring districts and Tamil Nadu too. The largest women owned organisation has proved that nothing is impossible for women if given an opportunity.