New Delhi: To bring back Indian students stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine, the Union Government has been busy carrying out airlifting mission termed 'Operation Ganga'. Altogether 6,200 Indian students were brought back to the country so far, the government is hopeful that in the next two days at least over 7,400 students will return to their motherland. Union Minister Kailash Choudhary in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's senior correspondent, Anamika Ratna, said that not a single Indian has been held hostage in Ukraine.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, speaking about the efforts to bring back students said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been overseeing the airlifting operations of the Indian students. For this PM Modi has deputed his four Cabinet Ministers under whose supervision the repatriation of Indian students has been going on."

"Under Operation Ganga, the Union government is determined to bring back all Indians, including students, stuck in different cities of warn-torn Ukraine, safely. The government has been bearing all the responsibility of bringing back Indians stranded in Ukraine," he added.

When asked about the Opposition's claims that one Indian student was killed in war-hit Ukraine because the airlifting operation was delayed, as well as Indian students being abused by Poland police on Polish borders, Chaudhary said, "These are just rumors. The government has been making efforts to evacuate Indian students. When the Union government was providing ration, food and medicines to the needy during Covid-19 at that time also, Opposition was blaming us. They keep on levelling allegations. But, they (opposition) should have supported the government's evocation operation for Indian students at this juncture."