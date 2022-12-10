New Delhi: A day after a war of words broke out between the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties over the introduction of a private members bill on the Uniform Civil Code by BJP MP Kriodi Lal Meena, another saffron party MP Harnath Singh who gave a notice in Rajya Sabha on Friday seeking discussion the issue told ETV Bharat that the issue needs to be taken up at the national level and be legislated.

" The issue of the Uniform Civil Code should be taken up at the national level and needs to be legislated," said Singh. His comments come at a time when several BJP-ruled states such as Uttrakhand and Madhya Pradesh are considering the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and have set up committees in this regard.

Asked whether the Uniform Civil Code will be the BJP's main agenda for the Assembly elections next year and the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Singh said that the matter should not be considered as a mere elections agenda adding that it has been a key issue for his party since the days of the Jan Sangh. He also made it clear that the matter of the Uniform Civil Code has nothing to do with the population control law.

" It is not our election agenda. Women of any community should not be discriminated against on the basis of religion, gender, sect or language. This has been our issue for a long time," said Singh.

The MP also said that the BJP wants to ensure that women belonging to every community should have the right to live with dignity and respect in the same way Hindu women have. " What is wrong with raising the issues of the right to alimony, parenting and childless couples adopting children," added Singh.

He argued that it will not be correct to link the issue of the Uniform Civil Code with religion adding that his party is talking about childless couples adopting a child and women demanding alimony. " What does this have to do will religion," said Singh.

Singh further alleged that a section of religious leaders from the minority community and some political parties are resorting to mischief as they are opposed to the progress of the women of their community while the BJP wants to ensure equal rights for all women as per the Constitution.

" But the way some parties protested (in the Parliament) is shameful and laughable. Those who are protesting have the mindset of treating women as slaves. BJP never resorts to vote bank politics," said Singh.