Meerut: National President of Azad Samaj Party, Chandrashekhar Azad has announced to contest 33 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. He will enter the electoral fray against CM Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur. Talking to ETV Bharat he said that the party will contest elections in the West by forming alliances with smaller parties.

Chandrashekhar said that he wanted to stop the BJP by forming a strong opposition in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, but his efforts have been unsuccessful. He said that due to this, his precious time was also wasted but it is not too late.

On the question of contesting the election against CM Yogi from Gorakhpur, he said that the entire Bahujan Samaj has suffered in the last five years under the Yogi government. "When we raised our voice on those issues, the government stopped and suppressed us," he added.

Chandrashekhar Azad to contest elections against CM Yogi in Gorakhpur

He adds that he was sent to jail along with his companions for raising his voice.

Chandrashekhar, while referring to the Lakhimpur incident, said that the car rides over the farmers and the government minister Ajay Mishra is not even arrested.

Chandrashekhar said, "it is clear that he is standing with his people and we are standing with our people, which is why I have decided to contest the election against Yogi Adityanath following the party order."

He further said, "If other parties think that we are weak, then we want to tell them that we are not weak. We are fighting elections to win."

Also Read: Bhim Army to contest independently on 33 seats in UP Assembly polls