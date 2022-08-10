Jammu: Preparation for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign continues in full swing all over the country so that the tricolour is hoisted at every house and office to mark India’s 75th year of Independence. Great enthusiasm and fervour were shown by ordinary citizens, especially in the winter capital Jammu.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be cerebrated to the best at Jammu: DC Jammu, Avny Lavasa

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa said, "People are very excited and the youths have started preparations for the event many days before with regular rehearsals. Students are proactively participating in various activities and events and are very excited to perform in upcoming Independence Day functions."

"The Ministry of Culture and the Self Help Groups (SHGs) have also provided the National Flags to meet the target of hoisting 3.5 lakh flags in the district, moreover, around one lakh flags will be distributed. Private agencies are providing flags for 30 rupees each, we are providing at 20 rupees each but hoisting the national flag is an emotion and cannot be measured in terms of money," she added.

The Deputy Commissioner asserted that various programmes ahead of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, are already being organised in schools, colleges and at block levels in the form of song and drawing competitions, poetry, exhibitions, sports events, rallies, and plays. "People are very excited and are looking forward to celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," Lavasa said.