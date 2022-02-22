Lucknow: Strongman and Samajwadi Party leader Abhay Singh contesting assembly elections from the Gosainganj seat in Ayodhya is pitted against Aarti Tiwari, a BJP candidate, and wife of another strongman Khabbu Tiwari. The followers of the two strongmen were recently involved in clashes that took place in Gonsainganj area of Ayodhya.

Exclusive Interview: 80% is ours; Yogi Ji is Baba he can say anything: SP candidate

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the matter, Singh said, "Police and all the administrative machinery are with the BJP and we have people with us." Denying any animosity with his arch-rival Tiwari, Singh said, "We didn't have any tiff or enmity with Khabbu Tiwari. I won the election once and he was declared winner once."

About the election scenario as the UP assembly polls have covered three phases, Singh said, "Good going! The 80% is ours and 20% is theirs (BJP)." When reminded that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had claimed that 80% were with BJP, the strongman of Purvanchal said, "Yogi Ji is a Baba and he can say anything."