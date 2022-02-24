Lucknow: With the end of the fourth phase of the UP assembly elections, the fate of several veterans were sealed in the EVMs. But, the claims and counterclaims by the political parties that they are winning the UP assembly elections were going on.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat senior correspondent Anamika Ratna said the fourth phase of the elections turned out to be lucky for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharma said, "The opposition has lost the battle that's why this defeatist tone has become shriller. A disappointing note can be heard in their words. This time also, the Opposition will eat a humble pie in the UP assembly elections. "The BJP broke its all previous records in the fourth phase. The dreams of Opposition have shattered. The BJP maintained its pace in three phases while in the fourth phase it took a much higher lead," he pointed out.

Elaborating further, UP Deputy CM Sharma, said, "After the completion of the fourth phase of assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party is looking much more disappointed because some of the SP candidates have been facing a challenge from AIMIM candidates as well as BSP candidates at some other places. The Congress party is nowhere in the scene."

When asked about the Gandhi family, which is playing 'a snake and ladder game' in Rae Barelli, Sharma said, "The Congress will not be able to register a victory on a single seat in Rae Barelli. The party will lose even the one seat that it has in its kitty."

What is the party's survey is saying after the completion of the fourth phase of the UP elections, he said, "This election is being fought by people and this is the first UP election in which people are casting votes to BJP for working in the sectors of healthcare, providing safety and security as well as the construction of roads. UP has achieved extraordinary success in the education sector. Several new schools, colleges and medical institutions were opened. Besides, International airports, roadways and highways were added to the state's infra build-up. Hence, today's election is fought or votes are cast for development work. What we had promised in previous Sankalp Patra, we fulfilled all and did even much more," Sharma said.

On 'Jinnah' and 'polarisation' issues, Dinesh Sharma said, "This is the ideology of Samajwadis and they brought such ideology. Our policy is the development and we will keep on working in that direction. Theirs (Samajwadi Party) agenda is dynastic politics as well as promoting corruption."

Besides, Sharma also spoke on Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik in Maharashtra, ED officials' crackdown in Kannauj as well as Opposition leaders coming together to form the Front (political outfit) against BJP whenever the Lok Sabha polls draw closer.

Talking about the formation of Political Alliances by the Opposition parties, Sharma said, "Several experiments were done in UP previously. First was, the Two Boys (read Rahul and Akhilesh) experiment and then 'Bua and Babua'. But, all these came crashing down like a pack of cards. Besides, whenever the LS election comes closer, Opposition leaders start making Fronts. They will keep on making Third, Fourth or Fifth and it will go on like that. When the election is over, they will go into oblivion."