New Delhi: The slugfest between the Congress party and BJP over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu, is not dying down. Now, NDA alliance partners such as Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (A) has joined the chorus. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Union minister Ramdas Athawale laid bare his viewpoint on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's gaffe.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Demanding strict action as well as removal of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the opposition leader's post, Union minister Ramdas Athawale, said, "Congress leader Adhir Rajan Chowdhury has lowered the dignity of the President of India, the highest constitutional post. Chowdhury has not also belittled the honorable Droupadi Murmuji but the whole tribal community from which our President comes. So, action should be initiated against him by the Congress party."

Speaking further Athawale said, "Congress leader Adhir Rajan Chowdhury must resign. Besides, Congress president Sonia Gandhi should remove him from the opposition leader's responsibility. Apart from this, Sonia Gandhi should also tender an apology."

When asked whenever Congress party tries to raise issues related to rising prices of essential commodities and others in the House, BJP to divert attention resorting to such tactics. To which Athawale said, "The remarks came from the Congress side, then only we demanded removal of Chowdhury. As discussion in Parliament is concerned, we never backtracked from debating issues in the House. The Congress leaders always created ruckus in the House and they are responsible for wasting valuable time on frivolous issues. We didn't hesitate to discuss issues in Parliament. Our government is strong and always remains ready to give reply to questions put forward to us."