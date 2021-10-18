Srinagar: Internet services have been suspended in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

"Internet services have been suspended in several districts of the valley, including South Kashmir and some areas of the capital Srinagar," a senior police official said. "The reason can't be shared but yes it is a precautionary measure," he added.

Fear and panic have gripped the residents of the Valley after a spate of attacks on non-natives in recent days.