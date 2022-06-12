Ranchi: The situation in the capital Ranchi is under control. In view of this, internet service has been restored from Saturday midnight. However, section 144 is still in force in the capital city. On the other hand, the process of identification of miscreants is going on. According to the information so far, FIRs have been registered against more than 20 people in Lower Bazar Police Station, Hindpiri Police Station and Daily Market Police Station. At the same time, the police force is still deployed in Main Road, Hindpiri area.

It may be recalled that the internet services were stopped in Ranchi from 8 pm on Friday as an attempt was being made to spoil the atmosphere through many fake videos after the miscreants clashed with the police. At present, the police are monitoring all the social media sites. Through which misinformation was being spread. Furthermore, a high-level committee has been constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding the violence in the capital Ranchi. This two-member committee comprises Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Department Amitabh Kaushal and Additional Director General Operation Sanjay Anand Latkar. The committee has been given the responsibility to investigate the Ranchi violence and submit its report within seven days.

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Nitin Naveen lodged a complaint with the police. In fact, on June 10, near Ranchi's Daily Market, miscreants attacked his car. So, he informed the DGP about the incident. After the violence in the capital on Friday, Section 144 has been imposed in Ranchi. Since then all the shops and establishments in the capital are closed. Section 144 has also been imposed in the Ramgarh district adjoining Ranchi. Apart from this, vigilance has also been increased in the city. At the same time, Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar have also been put on high alert.