New Delhi: The Internet Archive on Tuesday took down the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi from its website. This comes after a huge row that erupted over the supposed biased portrayal of PM Modi in the docuseries. The episode "India: The Modi Question" depicts the time when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The Indian government has already banned the screening of the documentary across the country terming it 'propaganda' against India and the prime minister. It has also slammed the British national broadcaster saying that the docuseries reeks of colonial mindset. "We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said earlier at a press briefing.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter on Monday to say that every community in India is moving in a positive direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Minorities, or for that matter every community in India is moving ahead positively. India's image cannot be disgraced by malicious campaigns launched inside or outside India. PM @narendramodiJi's voice is the voice of 1.4 billion Indians," he wrote.

The opposition has used the docuseries to sharpen their attack against the prime minister. While TMC MPs shared the link to the documentary on Twitter urging those interested to watch it till the time it is taken off the air. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dared the BJP to stop the screening of Rajkumar Santoshi’s movie "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh".

The Kerala Congress is slated to screen the docuseries across the state. The docuseries was already screened by Hyderabad Central University on Monday. The JNU administration however warned students of strict action if they go ahead with the screening of the documentary.