Dehradun: Yoga guru, Baba Ramdev, who was born in a poor family is now one of the best yoga gurus in the world. About 22 years ago, Ramdev started a two-room ashram at Kankhal in Haridwar while earlier he used to sell ayurvedic Chyawanprash and ayurvedic medicines on a bicycle. Ramdev started his empire with small yoga camps. In the early days, Ramdev used to teach yoga for free to all the people who came to his yoga camp.

Today, the reach of Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna can be gauged from the fact that Patanjali Yogpeeth is among the 10 richest companies in the country. In 2017, this was revealed in a well-known Chinese magazine. Divya Yoga Pharmacy, set up by Acharya Balkrishna, is selling all the products ranging from cereals to household items.

The people who join the yoga camp at his ashram in Haridwar have to pay a hefty fee. The net worth of Swami Ramdev, who started with yoga, is around Rs 1400 crore today. It is said that this income of Swami Ramdev is earned from different works by Yoga, MSCG business, and Patanjali Yogpeeth. Baba himself had said in the past that his turnover is about 25 thousand crores.

According to an estimate, Patanjali Ayurvedic Institute made a profit of Rs 425 crore in 2019 and 2020. After which Swami Ramdev had decided to buy the country's well-known Ruchi Soya Company. According to media reports, at present, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust and Divya Pharmacy have assets worth more than Rs 43,000 crore.