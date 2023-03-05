New Delhi : Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organised a mega walkathon event "WalkforHealth" in Delhi, on the occasion of International Women's Day, a release said, adding that "Healthy women not only contribute in their family but also in society and finally makes India a healthier nation."

According to an official release, the enthusiastic participants, walking for better health, participated with great fervour and in huge numbers. Following the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fit India, the walkathon and similar events aims to bring behavioural changes among citizens and spread awareness about a more physically active lifestyle.

Taking such initiatives forward, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who is also known as a "Green MP" for his enthusiasm for cycling, "has been promoting physical activity for health and fitness". It is known that Non-Communicable Diseases are accounting for more than 63 per cent of death in the country and are strongly associated and causally linked with major behavioural risk factors such as tobacco use (smoking & smokeless), alcohol use, poor dietary habits, insufficient physical activity, and air pollution, the statement highlighted.

The statement underlined that physical inactivity is one of the major risk factors for the development of NCDs. "The same is also reflected during the National NCD Monitoring Survey (NNMS) (2017-18) that 41.3 per cent of Indians are physically inactive. The health benefits of physical activity are not only related to lower risk of NCDs including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer etc. but also it has positive effects on mental health, delays the onset of dementia, and also promotes well-being," the statement pointed out.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day today, a cycling event was also organised on March 5th at district headquarters across the country to promote physical and mental well-being and environment-friendly conveyance. The event called Cyclathon was organised under the theme of 'Healthy Women Healthy India'," the statement said.

District health authorities have made all the arrangements to attract common people to participate in this Cyclathon. As the theme of the event itself depicts, women's health is equally important. "Healthy women not only contribute in their family but also in society and finally makes India a healthier nation," it said.

However, to complement the Cycling Event in the district headquarters, another event "Walk for Health" was also organised in Delhi to promote physical fitness and well-being.", "The event started from Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and passed through India Gate to reach Nirman Bhawan.

Earlier, in the month of February, a similar cycling event was organised at all 1.5 lakhs Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres across all States/ UTs under the theme of 'Swastha Mann, Sawastha Ghar' to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary, senior officials of the Ministry, Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Central Government hospitals namely, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Medical College, have also participated in the Walkathon.

"More than 500 people participated in the event and took a pledge to adopt healthy and active living to prevent and control lifestyle, and health-related problems/diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, mental illness and cancer," the statement added. (ANI)

