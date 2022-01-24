Bhubaneswar: The international sand artist and Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik, has been hospitalised as he was tested positive for Covid.

Patnaik took to Twitter to share the news and said, “I’ve tested positive for COVID with strong symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home. Don’t you take this lightly folks, Covid is horribly bad. Mask up always.”

Twelve hours after sharing the news of him testing positive, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter once again to say that he has been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Odisha continued to report a downward trend with 8,520 new Coronavirus cases, including 937 minors, on Sunday. Out of the total positive cases, 4,941 cases have been reported from the quarantine centres, while 3579 locals.

With 2,262 new positives, Khordha reported the highest number of Covid cases.

READ: Odisha receives OmiSure kits, to be primarily used in four cities