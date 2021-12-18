Hyderabad: International Migrants Day is observed on December 18 every year. This day marks a person's struggle to beat all obstacles in the search for a better place and secure future. Covid has impacted thousands of migrants globally. The pandemic has brought into focus the struggles of such people making the day even more significant. The contemporary era makes migration a global phenomenon as an individual seeks better opportunities in the quest to improve economic and social status.

In a message on this year's International Migrant Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said they recognise the contributions of migrants across the world in the face of many struggles, including the Covid pandemic.

"Migrants continue to face widespread stigmatisation, inequalities, xenophobia and racism. Migrant women and girls face a heightened risk of gender-based violence and have fewer options to seek support. With borders closed, many migrants are stranded without income or shelter, unable to return home, separated from their families, and with an uncertain future. Yet throughout the pandemic, migrants have enriched societies everywhere and are often on the frontlines of the pandemic response as scientists, health care professionals and essential workers," Guterres said in his message.

History

International Migrants Day commemorates the adoption of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families by the UN General Assembly on December 18, 1990. Around 70 years ago, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) was set up to aid and assist migrants displaced by the Second World War. The organisation, according to United Nations, continues to lead the way in promoting humane and orderly management of migration for the benefit of all, including the communities of origin, transit and destination.

This year's theme

The theme for 2021 International Migrants Day is 'harnessing the potential of human mobility'. A UN note on the theme read: Migrants contribute with their knowledge, networks, and skills to build stronger, more resilient communities. The global social and economic landscape can be shaped through impactful decisions to address the challenges and opportunities presented by global mobility and people on the move.

Migration numbers

There are an estimated 281 million migrants around the world, according to United Nations. That is roughly one in 30 persons. And while that equals just 3.6% of the world’s population, it already surpasses some projections for 2050.

While most people leave their home countries for work, millions have been driven away due to conflict, violence and climate change.

Most migrants come from India; the United States is the primary destination. As many as 17.5 million Indian-born people live abroad. Mexico and China, too, have more than 10 million former residents spread around the world.

Migration within India