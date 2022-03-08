Hyderabad: After deliberations with stakeholders and keeping in view the decreasing COVID-19 cases, Indian government has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022.Scheduled international flight services have remained suspended in India since March 23, 2020. The ban on international flights has been lifted after two years.

Announcing the decision, Civil Aviation Ministry also said that international operations will be subject to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel. Special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.