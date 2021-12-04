Kashipur (Uttrakhand): Priyanka Chaudhary, a female international boxer filed a case against her husband and in-laws for demanding dowry and domestic violence. Priyanka accused her in-laws and husband of allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakh in cash and a Mahindra Scorpio even after her parents spent Rs 40 lakhs during her marriage.

Priyanka told cops that, with the help of a matrimonial website their marriage got fixed. As it was an arranged marriage, all the details were shared with the groom's family who hails from Jadauda Kala, Najafgarh, New Delhi. "I told them about my profession, habits, and sports. After in-law's approval, my marriage took place on June 8 at a resort in Kashipur.

Initially, it was all good, but as time passed my husband Sandeep Lambha and in-laws started misbehaving with me demanding more dowry, which later extended to physical assault. They harassed me mentally at public places in front of everyone, during social gatherings and marriage functions," she laments.

A case has been registered against a victim's husband Sandeep Lambha, Jagdish Prasad Lambha(father-in-law) and Kamla Lambha (mother-in-law) under different sections of IPC.

Confirming the same, SP Udham Singh Nagar, Pramod Kumar said, "even after counseling sessions at Kashipur women's helpline, both the parties didn't reach any compromise. Now a case has been registered against all three of them based on the complaint filed by victim Priyanka Chaudhary under Kashipur Kotwali. The matter is now under investigation."

Priyanka made contrary name proud at various international events

Boxer Priyanka Chaudhary has illuminated state and nation's name at various international platforms. She is the first female boxer to win a medal for Uttarakhand in an international event. Priyanka won bronze medal in Asian Championship twice. Priyanka has also been the national champion in the 60 kg weight category for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2017. Apart from all this, she got selected as the Best Boxer in 2017. In the year 2018, Priyanka achieved her career-best 18th rank by making excellent performances.