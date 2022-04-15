Kanker (Chhattisgarh): The police have arrested seven people for conducting betting online on the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Kanker. Among the seven accused, chief Khaiwal Harshit Sarkar is a robotic engineer, and Devvrat is a pharmacist. The remaining five accused are also educated. The arrested accused are one each from Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh while three others are residents of Kanker district. Khaiwal was carrying out illegal business in a flat at Jagdalpur.

Kanker Police has claimed that they have found evidence of betting in India and Dubai. DSP Anurag Jha said that three persons in Kanker city were conducting online IPL betting in a Bolero car. The police laid siege and arrested the accused Kamlesh Majumdar, Harshit Sarkar, Devvrat, and Vishwas from Makdi Chowk. During the investigation, it was revealed that the betting took place in a rented flat at Jagdalpur. Consequently, Himendra Kumar, resident of Kanpur Uttar Pradesh, Rupesh Kumar Ranchi Jharkhand and Rohit Gupta Sagar Madhya Pradesh, Babu Raju Kanojia resident of Bhilai were arrested from the apartment.

Police have recovered Rs.1 lakh in cash, 15 mobile phones, 2 laptops, broadband routers, 40 bank passbooks, and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused. Police said that more than one crore transactions of IPL betting have been found through Mahadev online app and online ID in the mobile and laptops seized from the accused.

