Mumbai: With the help of social media, a woman who went missing from Mumbai 20 years ago, was found in Pakistan. It is being said that 70-year-old Hamida Bano left Mumbai for Dubai for a job, but ended up in Pakistan due to a fraud committed by a travel agent. After 20 years now, with the help of social media, Hamida Bano has contacted her family.

When Hamida Bano's story was aired on a YouTube channel in Pakistan, a Pakistani person contacted Khalfam Shaikh, a local YouTuber from Mumbai, about it. After that, Khalfam reached the area of ​​Mumbai where Hamida Bano's relatives and their families live. When the relatives confirmed this, they tried to contact Hamida Bano and after 20 years, the family got in touch with Hamida Bano.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hamida Bano's relatives said that she used to go to Gulf countries for domestic work before, but this time she was cheated when a woman agent from Vikroli in Mumbai took her to Dubai but delivered her to Pakistan under the pretext of going to Dubai. The woman agent fled from her apartment in 2003. Hamida Bano's family appealed to the Indian Government and the Pakistan Government to look into the matter and help the family in reuniting with their mother.