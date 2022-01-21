Hyderabad: The police of Cyberabad Commissionerate on Friday said they have busted inter-state trafficking of banned narcotic drugs and nabbed six alleged drug-peddlers.

The police said they have seized 800 kgs of ganja and a car - an SUV- among others, all together worth Rs 1.80 crore. The narcotic substance was being transported in a vehicle from Koraput region in Odisha to Maharashtra via Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by keeping the drugs beneath bags of ginger.

Acting on an information, the sleuths of the special operations team of Shamshabad Zone, along with Miyapur police, apprehended the six, according to the police statement.

