Hyderabad: The police arrested two notorious offenders belonging to the ‘Alam gang’, who stole 432 mobiles worth Rs 70 lakhs from Bajaj Electronics store at ECIL X roads on the intervening night of September, 20/21, disclosed Hyderabad Rachakonda police on Thursday. The police identified the two accused as Sattar Shaik (40) and Asidul Sheikh (20), residents of Jharkhand's Sahebgunj district.

The Kushaiguda police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Mohd Habeeb, general manager of Bajaj Electronics, Hyderabad, on September 21, regarding the theft of mobiles of various brands worth Rs 70 lakhs from Bajaj Electronics, ECIL Branch, Hyderabad. On September 21, Kushaiguda Division Police rushed to Bajaj Electronics and examined the CCTV footage, which revealed that three masked robbers entered the store on September 20 at about 11 pm by breaking the false ceiling on the first floor of the store. The robbers fled with mobiles of various brands at around 1 am on September 21.

Also read: India cricketer Taniya Bhatia robbed in London hotel

The clues team, dog squad, SOT, CCS and IT wings of Rachakonda also reached the crime scene to assist the local police. After careful evaluation of footage from over 500 cameras by 10 police teams deployed by the Kushaiguda division, the route taken by the accused from the Jawahar Nagar area, along with their facial description, was acquired. The autos, which they used for conveyance between ECIL and Ambedkar Nagar, were identified.

The police further informed that the accused belonged to a notorious established gang of offenders called as ‘Alam gang’ where they usually target large establishments like banks, jewellery shops and mobile phone shops during night hours in a specialised manner. Prior to the offence, they conduct a ‘recce’ of the target location to identify possible entry and exit routes.

One member hires shelter locations in the mass areas distant from the selected offence zone without revealing their identity to the owners and neighbours. Then the whole gang comes in with specific instruments, robs and flees from the targeted site by breaking the grill of ventilators or making holes in the walls and roofs. Then the team splits into groups and exports the stolen goods to Bangladesh and Nepal, the police disclosed.