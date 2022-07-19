Agra: A school in Agra has come up with a unique way of helping financially weaker students by setting up piggy banks on the campus. Shri Ramkrishna Inter College, Agra collects the donations in these piggy banks and spends the money on the educational needs of the needy students.

This novel idea was put into action after principal Somdev Saraswat realised that due to the Covid lockdown, many students were dropping out of school because of the worsened financial situation in their families. He kickstarted the piggy bank system in July 2020. The school helps the poor students but ensures that their names are kept anonymous.

Also read: Indian national anthem played in Switzerland by school students

A total of 32 piggy banks were kept in the college. "Every month, whenever a financially weak student approaches us, one of the piggy banks is opened in a closed room. If the amount in the piggy bank exceeds the fees, then the rest of the amount is again deposited in another piggy bank. So far 92 students of the school have benefitted from it," the principal said.