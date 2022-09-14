New Delhi: American multinational technology company Intel has said that at least one of its forthcoming 13th-generation CPUs, which is named Raptor Lake, will be able to run at 6GHz at stock. According to The Verge, this detail was shared in a slide onstage at Intel's Technology Tour 2022, which also says the processor will be capable of hitting 8GHz when overclocked. Other improvements promised for this new generation will include a 15 per cent improvement in single-threaded performance and a 41 per cent improvement in multi-threaded performance. (ANI)