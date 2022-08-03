New Delhi: Insurgency incidents in the North Eastern states have come down by 74 percent in 2021 as compared to 2014, the Government informed the Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday. The information was shared by the Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

He further stated that compared to 2014 civilian deaths in insurgency-related incidents have decreased by 89 percent whereas casualties of security forces have come down by 60 percent in 2021. "The security situation in the North Eastern (NE) States has improved substantially since 2014. Compared to 2014, there has been a 74% reduction in insurgency incidents, 89% in civilian deaths, and 60% in casualties of security forces (SFs) in the year 2021," stated Rai.

The MoS stated that from 2014 till 2022 (up to 15.07.2022), a total of 6,070 cadres of various insurgent groups of NE States surrendered with 1,404 arms and joined the mainstream of society. From 2014 till 2022 (up to 15.07.2022), a total of 6,070 cadres of various insurgent groups of North-Eastern States surrendered with 1,404 arms and joined the mainstream of society.

As per the data provided by the Union Minister, 133 incidents were recorded in the North Eastern States in 2022 (up to 15 July 2022) with 6 civilian deaths, a single casualty of security forces, and 751 insurgents surrendering and surrendering 23 arms. Rai further stated that in the year 2014, 824 insurgency incidents were reported with 212 civilian deaths, 20 deaths of security personnel, 291 insurgents surrendering and 151 arms getting surrendered.

The highest number of civilian death's since 2014 was recorded 2014 with 212 deaths. The year 2020 and 2021 recorded 2,696 and 1,473 respectively surrendering before the Government.