New Delhi: Citing media reports on Indian students allegedly being asked to clean toilets to facilitate their evacuation from conflict-hit Ukraine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the incident, terming it an insult to the entire country.

"Such shameful treatment of (Indian) students is an insult to the entire country. This bitter truth of Operation Ganga has shown the real face of Modi government," the Wayanad MP tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). He also tagged a media report that claimed that the students were asked to clean toilets and that whosoever does it first could return to India.

Screengrab of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle

Earlier as well, the Congress MP slammed the Centre over Operation Ganga, stating that "evacuation is a duty and not a favour" done by the government. The Centre had launched the mission to bring Indian nationals back to the country amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Union Government ramped up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine, having deployed 'special envoys' to the four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Union Minister General VK Singh in Poland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired several meetings on the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. In the meeting chaired by the PM on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials were present.

with Agency inputs