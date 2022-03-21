New Delhi: Institutions from France and Italy have expressed interest in setting up educational institutes in India, the government said on Monday. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar said "the Ministry of External Affairs has informed that the French side has expressed interest in setting up a university campus for higher education courses in India."

"Further, Istituto Marangoni (Italy) had expressed interest to establish a foreign, fully-independent Higher Education Institute of Fashion and Design in India," he said in the reply. He said international campuses will give students from India and neighbouring countries exposure to quality education of global standards.

During the Budget speech 2022-23, it had been announced that foreign universities and institutions will be allowed in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-city (GIFT) in Gandhinagar to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics free from domestic regulations, except those by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to facilitate the availability of high-end human resources for financial services and technology, he said.

PTI