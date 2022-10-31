Bengaluru: Karnataka minister M T B Nagaraj on Monday backtracked from the "paid for the post" claims he had allegedly made in a video following the death of the police inspector Nandish, and said his statement had been twisted.

Congress and JDS slammed BJP over the death of police Inspector Nandish, who died in Bengaluru. Nandish attached to K.R. Puram police station in Bengaluru died of a heart attack on Thursday. Nadish was suspended for letting a pub operate in the jurisdiction of the K.R. Puram police station.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had questioned the ruling BJP over the death, alleging that political pressure led him to get a heart attack. Kumaraswamy questioned the circumstances leading to his medical condition. The deceased's wife had alleged that the incident took place due to pressure on him.

Congress also demanded a probe and sought the resignation of the home minister. After the row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ordered a probe into the death of Police Inspector Nandish.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhan Soudha today, Nagaraj said, "Why should the CM and the Home Minister resign? We have not done anything."

He clarified, "I have not met Inspector Nandish. I went to the hospital when he died of a heart attack earlier. He is a relative of MLC H. Vishwanath. While going to console the family of the deceased, I asked some people what happened. They said that he had paid 70-80 lakhs for the post. In reply, I said that why he gave 70-80 lakhs. Apart from this, I have not said anything else."