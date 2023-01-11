Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said humans should remain as humans in retort to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat "Hindusthan should remain as Hindusthan" remark in a recent interview in which he also gave lessons to Muslims on how to behave.

Sibal took to twitter to trade a barb at Bhagwat on the latter's remark on "Hindusthan should should remain Hindusthan". Bhagwat : "Hindusthan should should remain Hindusthan" Agree But: Insaan should remain Insaan (sic)," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.

The Sangh chief said: "the simple truth is this Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan," in an interview. Bhagwat claimed that there was no harm to the Muslims living here in India. While he said that the community has nothing to be afraid of, it came with a rider. He opined that "Muslims carry a boisterous rhetoric of supremacy".

He charged that Muslims' narrative of being an exalted race, that they have ruled over this once and that they shall rule it again, only their path is right and everyone else is wrong, and they are being different and continuing to be so. Bhagwat implied that narrative was a hindrance to coexistence. The RSS chief also asserted that this logic should be given up by anyone. According to him, one can be anything while living here. They could be Hindu or cmmunist. They should give up this logic, he said.

Bhagwat also extended his support towards the LGBT community, saying that they too should have their own private space. He assured that the Sangh will promote this view. He said the RSS wants them to have their own private space. That he said would make feel that they too are part of the society.

He said it was a simple issue. The RSS chief said they will have to promote this view since all other ways of 'resolving it will be futile'. As regards to their prevalence, the Sangh leader said such people have been living among us since the time humans came into being. He termed the group's condition as biological and as a mode of life.