Kapil Sibal in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Eminent lawyer and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Friday said his newly launched platform 'Insaaf ke Sipaahi' can be a 'counterpoint for the RSS shakhas spread across the streets of the nation', though it has no political motivations and is a genuine effort to be 'a catalyst for the change that India currently needs'.

Sibal spoke in detail with ETV Bharat about what he aims to achieve with his venture and the intricacies of the issues that motivated him to come up with the ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’ initiative. Referring to the right-wing Rashtriya Swayasevak Sangh (RSS), Sibal said, "With the RSS shakhas present in every street and locality in India, I think the counterpoint to that can be the 'Insaaf ke Sipaahi'," adding that the initiative will put up an ideological battle against the injustices, but not a political one.

Speaking about what motivated him to take up this initiative, Sibal said it's the silence of the lawyers in India. "Wherever a radical change has taken place, the legal fraternity has been at the forefront - whether it is the American Independence, French revolution or even our Independence Struggle," Sibal said. "With this in mind, I decided that I must set up a platform that can help bring about a change," he added, clarifying that the platform is not just limited to lawyers though they'll be the ones at the forefront. Any citizen, irrespective of their political affiliation, can become an Insaaf ka Sipahi, he clarified.

Slating the centre for the country's situation, Sibal said, "They (centre) have captured all other institutions and nothing stands in their way but the judiciary does. That's the institution that they haven't been able to capture. So now they want to have a say in the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary, and I am sure that the judiciary, the law won't allow it," as he opined on the statements by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Vice President on the collegium system.

He further said that it's not that the collegium system is perfect, perhaps it is deeply flawed and needs to be changed. But how to change it requires a conversation across the disciplines which includes government, legal fraternity and the judges, Sibal added.

Also read: Kapil Sibal announces 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' to fight injustice, says "not political"

Emphasizing that his platform is open to all political parties equally, Sibal explained, "You must understand that whether it is TMC, Congress or the RJD, or the MVA, they've suffered at the hands of the BJP government and they've all suffered separately. So when you talk about Insaaf ka Sipahi, they've been the subjects of 'Beinsaafi' (injustice). So all of them, regardless of their political ideology, can be a part of this platform and address their issues."

Sibal also spoke on the situation of the frequent ED raids across the country. "The centre has basically divided the map of the country into two sections. In the states where the BJP is ruling, the ED doesn't find anything. The rest of India sees an ED or CBI raid every other day," the lawyer said.

Speaking about the recent controversy over Rahul Gandhi's statements abroad, Sibal said criticizing the government does not mean criticizing India. "I've heard several times even people from the ruling party speaking very unkind words against the administration abroad. Why do people associate Government with India? When I criticize the government, I don't mean to criticize India. These are two different things. I am a patriot and I love my country but I can criticize it," he said.

Launched on Saturday, Sibal's 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' is aimed at fighting the injustice prevailing in the country. To start its work on the right foot, Sibal announced a public meeting at the Jantar Mantar on March 11 with an open invitation for everyone, including Opposition leaders and common people, to join him at the event.

Asked if he is expecting any particular political party or figure to be at the event, Sibal said he does not expect leaders to come and join him tomorrow. "This is really advocates coming from Delhi. So basically it's a Delhi-centric programme. Advocates will come from Delhi, and people from other states will also come. The idea is to articulate a new vision for India. And anyone and everyone is welcome to join the event," Sibal said.

Asked if he will be joining the electoral battle, he plainly denied it. "No. I don't want to fight the 2024 elections. I am a member of the Rajya Sabha till 2028. My platform is a catalyst for change and all political parties are welcome to join it to bring in a change," Sibal said.