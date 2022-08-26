Sehore (MP): As India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by September 2, the young man from Sehore whose logo design has been finalized to be attributed to the aircraft and its fighter wing is celebrating his achievement. This logo will be engraved on the Indian Navy's INAS 325 Commissioning Squadron, as well as on the uniforms and caps of its personnel and officers.

Several people from across the country had submitted designs for the logo, among which Sahu's design was finalized by the Indian Navy. Sahu says he and his family were elated when he received the acceptance letter from the Wing Commander along with a cape. Navy authorities had also offered to pay him a remuneration, but Achal refused and instead asked them permission to keep a cap that would have an INS Vikrant logo on it.

September 2 will mark the historical milestone with the Commissioning of the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) ‘Vikrant’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the Chief Guest on this momentous occasion. Vikrant is the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy.

Being India's largest indigenous warship, INS Vikrant has a cable length of about 2,500 km. It is 262 meters in length, 62 meters in width, and 59 meters in height. The speed of this warship is 28 knots, with the capability to travel up to 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier has eight power generators capable of lighting the entire city of Kochi.

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of sea trials last month. With the creation of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of countries that have the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.