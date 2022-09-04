Mirzapur: She is a girl from a rural background, but realised her dreams with sheer determination and hard work. Supriya Singh, a native of Kolan village in the Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, has been posted as a guest officer (first class) in the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. People are saluting the courage of Supriya, daughter of retired Navodaya Vidyalaya teacher Dushyant Singh. Earlier, she was working with Shimla's Sutlej Hydroelectric Project in Himachal Pradesh and after serving for two months, she left the job and joined Kochi Shipyard on June 15 as a guest officer (Class I). Supriya has completed MBA from BHU, said her father Dushyant Singh and added that she was top in academics from the beginning. She had a desire to go this way since her childhood and today her dream has become a reality.

Supriya said that the commissioning of the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier was a momentous occasion for the country when it is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "We should be proud of being a part of this achievement. This indigenous aircraft carrier is a testament to the country's technical and engineering prowess. The aircraft carrier will demonstrate the capability of India's self-reliance in building warships, strengthen the country's defence indigenisation programmes and 'Make in India' campaign."

She said that with the commissioning of INS Vikrant, our country has been included in the list of elite countries in the world that can build aircraft carriers for themselves. It is a matter of great pride for us to be a partner in this endeavour. Supriya appeared for the examination in December 2021 in which she topped the examination and was selected and posted at the Kochi Shipyard. Significantly, the Cochin Shipyard is known for being the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in the country.