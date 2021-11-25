New Delhi: In a major boost to its firepower, INS Vela, the fourth Scorpene-class submarine, has been commissioned into the Indian Navy, in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

"INS Vela has the ability to undertake an entire spectrum of submarine operations. Given today's dynamic& complex security situation, its capability & firepower will play a crucial role in enhancing Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests," said Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

The submarine has been built by Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France. In its previous avatar, INS Vela which was commissioned on 31 August 1973 had rendered yeoman service to the nation for 37 eventful years before being decommissioned on 25 June 2010.

The new Vela is a potent man o' war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare. Induction of the submarine consolidates the Indian Navy's position as a builder's Navy significantly and adds sharpness and strength to its combat capability.

Recently, INS Visakhapatnam, a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer which is indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai was also formally commissioned in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.