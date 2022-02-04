New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader of Maharashtra and MLA Raees Sheikh has said that the “inordinate” time gap between the two mandatory COVID-19 vaccine doses is “causing a barrier” for Umrah aspirants.

In a letter written to State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Sheikh sought a reduction in the time gap between the two doses “so as to alleviate the problems of those going for Umrah”. He also said that for some aspirants, 84 days had elapsed since the first vaccine dose yet they were unable to apply for the holy pilgrimage while awaiting the second dose.

He said that he has received many such complaints wherein the aspirants are demanding a reduction in the time gap between the two doses. The rules for Umrah in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh said, “ clearly state that those who go for Umrah should not take both doses of the vaccine” adding that “due to lack of coordination between the Saudi government and the Indian government, those going for Umrah are facing problems with regard to vaccines”.

Sheikh said that he would take up the matter with the Minister of Health “so that some significant results could be drawn on vaccination woes of pilgrims".

