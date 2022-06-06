Bengaluru: Police have arrested a woman in the case involving throwing of ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait while he was addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on May 30.

Umadevi, the chairperson of a women's organization was arrested by Bengaluru High Ground police station. Tikait suffered an ink attack followed by a microphone tossed at him. Earlier, the police had arrested three accused Bharath Shetty, the President of Bharatha Rakshana Vedike, Shivakumar and Pradeep. The accused had taken the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while carrying out the attack and while being taken away by the police. During their interrogation, Umadevi's involvement was noticed in the attacks.

Also read: 'Attack on Rakesh Tikait for not speaking in Kannada', accused tell K'taka Police