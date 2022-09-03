Jammu (J&K): Captured Pakistani terrorist Tabarak Hussain, 32, who was under treatment in the Army hospital at Rajouri, died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday evening, according to a government spokesperson.

The Pakistani terrorist, who was captured in Rajouri on August 21, was paid Rs 30,000 by a colonel of Pakistan intelligence agency to attack the Indian Army post. Tabarak was a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was arrested in Naushera sector after his accomplices abandoned him and fled back after being intercepted by the alert Indian troops.

This was for the second time in the past six years that Hussain, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, was arrested while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border, the officials said. The Army's 80 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier Kapil Rana, said, in the morning hours of August 2, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar spotted the movement of two to three terrorists from across the LoC.

One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence. When he was challenged by alert sentries, the terrorist tried to flee, however, was brought down by effective fire, incapacitating him, the official said. He said that two terrorists who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover of dense forest and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out.