Udayagiri: In a shocking incident, a doctor at a hospital in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh allegedly demanded a bribe from a woman to conduct the post mortem of her husband who died by suicide. The woman alleged that the accused doctor Sandani Basha demanded Rs 16,000 for the postmortem at Udayagiri hospital asking the woman to pay the money online.

She said that she begged him to conduct the autopsy however the doctor did not show any remorse and said the post mortem will be conducted only after the money is paid. The bewildered woman revealed the alleged conversation to the media demanding action against the accused. Pertinently, the woman's husband had died by suicide after he has unable to pay his debts.

