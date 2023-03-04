New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that India will emerge as a developed nation by 2047 focussing on infrastructure development. Ina post-Budget webinar on infrastructure and investment, the prime minister said that this year's budget has given sufficient impetus to the infrastructure sector.

"We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy. India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path," he said. Stressing on Prime Minister Gati Shakti national master plan, Modi said that this will help in picking up the pace of development.

The average annual construction of National Highways has been almost twice as compared to before 2014, Modi said. Taking a swipe at the Congress government he said that it is unfortunate that post-independence, modern infrastructure was not emphasis. The importance to modern infrastructure should be given by states also, he added pointing out at the much-needed cooperation with states for this massive infrastructure push.

The Modi government is giving a boost to modern infrastructure development in all sectors, be it roads, railways, ports and airports. This will give a push to the competitiveness of businesses and reduce logistics cost.

Speaking about skill development for the youth he said youth will come forward to work if the infrastructure is strong. Hence there is a need to focus on skill development, project development, and entrepreneurship as well, he added.

In this year's Union Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hiked capital infrastructure spending by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore. This is pegged at 3.3 percent of the GDP, Sithataman had said. This is three times the outlay in 2019-20.

"Capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, which would be 3.3 per cent of GDP. This will be almost three times the outlay in 2019-20," Sitharaman said in her post-budget speech.

One hundred critical transport infrastructure projects, for the last and first-mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser and foodgrains sectors have been identified, Sitharaman added in her speech. "These will be taken up on priority with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources," she said.