Andhra Pradesh: Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudhamurthy has donated a Dharmaratha vehicle costing around Rs 42 lakhs to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board. The Dharmaratha will carry Lord Venkateswara and go through various lanes in villages around Tirupati to give his darshan to the devotees. In fact, Sudhamurthy has been a regular visitor to the Tirupati temple and is being lauded for her various religious contributions.

Also read: No one insulted me in temple, says Tamilisai Soundararajan

Sudhamurthy has previously contributed to many social works including flood and rain damage. She has also donated crores of rupees to the Indian Army. Sudhamurthy's sister along with their family, film producer Galipata, Ramesh Reddy, and other friends were all present on this occasion.